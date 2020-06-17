Japan Confirms 46 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 46 new coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, including 16 in Tokyo.

The country's death toll from the virus increased to 952 as one fatality was reported in the capital.

Of the new cases in Tokyo, one was a so-called host club employee serving female customers, and three are believed to have become infected with the virus after dining with their respective friends or co-workers.

Tokyo's daily count fell below 20 for the first time in a week.

Four new confirmed cases were reported in the western prefecture of Osaka. The number stood at four or more in the prefecture for the first time since May 12.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]