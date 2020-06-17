Summer Bonuses at Major Japanese Firms Down 6 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The average bonus at major Japanese companies this summer will fall 6.0 pct from a year before to 925,947 yen, the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said in a preliminary survey report Wednesday.

The summer bonus decline is the steepest since the plunge of 19.4 pct in 2009, which was attributed to the global recession following the financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008.

