Ex-Justice Min. Kawai, Wife Leave LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has accepted resignations from former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, Anri, as party members over an election scandal involving her camp.

The couple apparently aims to draw a line between themselves and the LDP through the move.

A former policy secretary to Katsuyuki and a state-paid secretary to Anri are on trial for allegedly paying daily allowances exceeding the legal limit to staff workers of Anri's campaign for the July 2019 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

She won a parliamentary seat for the first time in the election, running from the prefectural constituency of Hiroshima, western Japan.

On Tuesday, Hiroshima District Court sentenced her secretary to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years. The defense side said it is considering whether to appeal the ruling.

