Visitors to Japan Decrease 99.9 Pct in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in May plunged 99.9 pct from a year before to 1,700, lowest since the statistics began in 1964, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The result reflected entry restrictions introduced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In April, Japan also saw the number of foreign visitors drop 99.9 pct year on year.

Many of the foreign arrivals in Japan in May apparently have residence status in the country.

European nations and the United States are gradually restarting their economies, but it is uncertain when the number of foreign tourists to Japan will recover.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]