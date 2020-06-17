Visitors to Japan Down 99.9 Pct in May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in May plunged 99.9 pct from a year before to 1,700, the lowest figure since statistics began in 1964, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The decline reflected travel restrictions introduced globally in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the foreign arrivals in Japan in May apparently have residence status in the country. The number of foreign tourists, a key source of revenue for the Japanese economy, has decreased to nearly zero.

The number of visitors to Japan stood at 2,900 in April, falling below 10,000 for the first time since 1964.

In May, the number of visitors from mainland China fell to 30 from 756,000 a year before, while that of visitors from South Korea dropped to 20 from some 603,000.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]