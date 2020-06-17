Japan Parliament to Meet Regularly after Ordinary Session Ends

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Wednesday that parliament will meet regularly to discuss a response to the coronavirus pandemic after the end of its ordinary session.

The ordinary session ended Wednesday without an extension requested by the opposition bloc.

"The government will fulfill its accountability if requested by parliament even when it is in recess," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.

Yukio Edano, head of the major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said opposition parties will continue grilling the government over a host of issues.

"Our request to extend the session was rejected by the force of numbers of the ruling bloc, but we gained an agreement that parliament will meet while in recess," Edano said on Twitter.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]