Japan Tourism Shows Signs of Recovery after Blow from Epidemic

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The tourism industry in Japan is showing signs of a pickup after the novel coronavirus crisis dealt it a severe blow.

Many lodging facilities that resumed business after the lifting of the government’s coronavirus state of emergency in May are seeing a gradual recovery in reservations this month, mainly from local customers. Financial aid from local governments for regional tourism has also contributed to a pickup in demand.

However, inbound tourists from outside Japan remain almost nonexistent, and concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections linger.

“Cancellations of domestic travel reservations have peaked out,” a Nippon Travel Agency Co. official said, adding that new inquiries started to increase this month.

According to Tokyo-based Tripla, which operates a travel reservation system, the number of reservations for 300 domestic hotels through the system fell to a record low in mid-April, but recovered to 70 pct of pre-coronavirus crisis levels in late May.

