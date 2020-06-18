Campaigning Starts for July 5 Tokyo Gov. Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period for the July 5 Tokyo gubernatorial election kicked off on Thursday, pitting incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike against a spate of challengers.

High on the agenda during the 17-day campaign period until July 4 are response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and policies on the Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, which have been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the epidemic.

By 1:15 p.m. Thursday (4:15 a.m. GMT), the incumbent and 20 other people filed their candidacies.

Aiming for re-election, Koike, 67, is poised to defend her achievements in her first four-year term.

Vying to take the governorship of the Japanese capital from Koike are Kenji Utsunomiya, 73, former president of the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, Taisuke Ono, 46, former vice governor of Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan, Taro Yamamoto, 45, leader of minor political party Reiwa Shinsengumi, Takashi Tachibana, 52, head of NHK kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To, a party campaigning against the public broadcaster, formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp., and others.

