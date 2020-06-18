U.S. to Start New Phase Trade Talks with Japan in Few Months

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 17 (Jiji Press)--The United States aims to begin a second phase of its trade talks with Japan in a few months, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday.

Although the new coronavirus crisis has caused a delay in the launch of the second phase comprehensive talks that would cover bilateral trade in services and investment, the negotiations are a priority for the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Lighthizer told a hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Japan-U.S. trade pact that came into force in January mainly covers agricultural and industrial products, excluding those with major conflicts of interest. The two countries were initially to discuss the scope of their second phase talks within four months after the pact’s effectuation.

Japan plans to ask the United States to abolish tariffs imposed on Japanese vehicles and auto parts, sources familiar with the situation said.

