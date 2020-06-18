Arrest Warrants Sought for Ex-Min. Kawai, Wife over Vote-Buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors started Thursday procedures to obtain arrest warrants for former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai and his wife, Anri, for allegedly violating the public offices election law for vote-buying regarding the latter’s campaign in the July 2019 House of Councillors election, informed sources said.

The prosecutors are expected to arrest them as soon as their charges become clear following an investigation of the couple, the sources said.

The couple allegedly distributed over 20 million yen in cash to local politicians in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, before the Upper House election, in which Anri won a parliamentary seat for the first time. She ran in the election from the Hiroshima prefectural constituency.

Most of the money was distributed by Katsuyuki, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, while some of the cash was handed out by Anri herself, according to people familiar with the situation. They left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday.

The prosecutors have seized from a location related to Katsuyuki what is believed to be a list of people who received cash from the couple.

