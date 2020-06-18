2,937 People Get Lost in Mountains in Japan in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who got lost in mountains in Japan in 2019 stood at 2,937, with elderly people accounting for more than half of them, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Of the total, 299 were confirmed dead or have gone missing. The number of people getting lost in mountains has been on an uptrend in the past 10 years although the figure for 2019 was down by 192 from the preceding year.

“Appropriate plans and full-blown equipment are necessary for preventing accidents in mountains,” an NPA official said.

Of the 2019 total, 1,488 people were aged 60 or over, with 668 in their 70s and 640 in their 60s.

By prefecture, Nagano in central Japan saw the largest number of people getting stranded in mountains, at 290, followed by Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, at 232, Yamanashi, west of Tokyo, at 185 and Hyogo in western Japan, at 168.

