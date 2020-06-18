Japan Reports 70 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Seventy novel coronavirus infection cases were newly confirmed in Japan on Thursday, of which 41 were recorded in Tokyo.

Some infections were reported in prefectures where no new case had been reported for over a month.

One fatal case was reported each in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan. As a result, the nationwide death toll rose to 954.

The daily count of infections in Tokyo topped 40 for the first time in three days, according to the metropolitan government. Ten of them were apparently nightlife-related cases.

In Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, a man in his 20s engaged in a job related to construction was found infected. It was the first confirmed case in the northeastern prefecture in 51 days.

