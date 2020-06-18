Japan to Mull Acquisition of Ability to Attack Enemy Bases: Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will consider whether to acquire an ability to attack foreign enemy bases pre-emptively to avoid being attacked with a missile, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday.

The topic will be discussed at the National Security Council as part of a review to the country's security strategy in summer following the government's decision to stop the deployment of the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system, Abe told a press conference.

Abe's remark is likely to stir controversy. The government's position has been that such a capability should not be possessed although it is acceptable under the Constitution.

"Tension is escalating on the Korean Peninsula. We must not create any hole in our country's national defense," Abe said.

"The shape of the security strategy and what we should do to enhance our deterrence and response capabilities will be thoroughly discussed this summer," Abe said. "We hope to set out new policies and implement them quickly."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]