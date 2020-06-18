Ex-Justice Min. Kawai, Wife Arrested for Vote-Buying

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors arrested former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, 57, and his 46-year-old wife, Anri, on Thursday for allegedly violating the public offices election law through vote-buying.

The allegations involve Anri's campaign in the July 2019 election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The arrests are expected to deal an additional blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, already hit by the arrest of Tsukasa Akimoto, a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, over a corruption scandal linked to an envisioned casino project in December last year.

At a news conference, Abe expressed his deep regrets over the arrests of the couple.

"I strongly feel the responsibility as the one who named (Katsuyuki) as justice minister. I apologize to the nation," Abe said.

