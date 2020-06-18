Japan to Allow Travel between Prefectures as Planned

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday decided to fully lift its request for voluntary restrictions on traveling across prefectural borders, introduced in response to the new coronavirus outbreak, as planned on Friday.

The decision was made at a meeting of the government’s coronavirus response headquarters.

Participants also confirmed a plan to ease COVID-19 entry restrictions for Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked related ministers to “make all-out efforts to revive social and economic activities while keeping in place measures to prevent virus infections.”

It is important to reopen the international flow of people in stages while taking thorough border control measures, Abe said, showing the government’s wish to gradually expand the scope of countries and regions subject to the easing.

