Japan Eyes Broader PCR Tests: Nishimura

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering expanding the administration of PCR tests for the novel coronavirus, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said Thursday.

"We want to spread efforts in Shinjuku Ward to the whole of Tokyo or the country," Nishimura told reporters after meeting with Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Akio Mimura and others, referring to mass polymerase chain reaction testing conducted recently on people working in the Kabukicho nightlife district in the ward.

"In terms of the prevention of secondary infection, we do want to broaden (the scope of PCR tests) to businesses carrying infection risks," the minister in charge of coronavirus response measures said.

The government will show how companies can conduct regular virus checks on employees at their own expense after studying ways professional baseball teams conducted PCR tests on all of their players and staff members ahead of the delayed opening of the season, Nishimura noted.

At the meeting, JCCI members called on the government to set up a coronavirus testing system for companies so employees can undergo virus checks swiftly if they wish to do so.

