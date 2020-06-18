Campaigning Starts for July 5 Tokyo Gov. Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--The official campaign period for the July 5 Tokyo gubernatorial election kicked off on Thursday, pitting incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike against a spate of challengers.

High on the agenda during the 17-day campaign period until July 4 are the response to the novel coronavirus outbreak and policies on the Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, which have been postponed by one year to 2021 due to the epidemic.

A record 22 people including the incumbent filed their candidacies.

Amid the epidemic, candidates got off to unusual election campaigns, avoiding shaking hands with voters and organizing a large-scale indoor rally.

Aiming for re-election, Koike, 67, is poised to defend her achievements in her first four-year term.

