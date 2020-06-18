New Uniqlo Global Flagship Store in Ginza Revealed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co. <9983> showed to the press Thursday a new global flagship Uniqlo casual clothing store in Tokyo’s posh Ginza district, one day ahead of its opening.

Located in the first to fourth floors of Marronnier Gate Ginza 2, the new outlet has a sales floor space of some 5,000 square meters and offers wide-ranging products for not only men and women but babies and kids, from basic items to samples of semi-custom suits for trying on.

It also showcases Uniqlo’s bedsheets and pillow covers available only online and has a play area for children to attract families.

“We want to offer clothes with new value,” at a time when people’s lives are changing drastically due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Fast Retailing Chairman and President Tadashi Yanai said.

