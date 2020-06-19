Municipalities Moving to Welcome Tourists, Some Cautiously

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--With the Japanese government's request for voluntary restrictions on travel between prefectures removed Friday, municipalities are gradually moving to welcome tourists if measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus are taken.

There are differences in attitude between municipalities, however, with some cautious about exchanges with regions where the number of new cases is still large.

The northeastern Japan prefecture of Iwate, which has had no confirmed cases of the coronavirus, will encourage people from within and out of the prefecture to enjoy tourism there on condition that a new lifestyle for the age of the coronavirus is adopted.

Iwate Governor Takuya Tasso attributed double-digit numbers of new infections in recent days in Tokyo mainly to infections among people linked to nightlife establishments and in-hospital infections.

"I believe the risk of infection for Tokyoites not directly related (to such cases) is as low as that for people in Iwate," Tasso said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]