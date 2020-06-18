Domestic Flights to Increase in Japan in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines <9201> on Thursday announced increases in their domestic flights in July, expecting demand recovery thanks to the relaxation of requests for voluntary restrictions on travel.

At ANA, the number of domestic flights in July will be 51 pct lower than in its business plan, better than the 70 pct decrease recorded for June amid the coronavirus crisis.

JAL will cut the number of domestic flights between July 1 and July 16 by 47 pct after a 54 pct drop in the latter half of June.

The number of JAL domestic passengers in the latter half of June is estimated at 30 pct of the previous year's level. But JAL expects the passenger number in the first half of July to recover to 40 pct, based on the reservation situation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]