S. Korea Seeks WTO Panel over Japan's Export Controls

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The South Korean government has asked the World Trade Organization to set up a dispute settlement panel over Japan's tightened controls on semiconductor material exports to South Korea.

South Korea's permanent mission to international organizations in Geneva filed the request on Thursday to the WTO and to Japan's permanent mission in the Swiss city, officials of the South Korean trade ministry said.

The Japanese government tightened its export controls on three types of semiconductor materials bound for South Korea in July 2019 due to concerns with Seoul's trade management regime.

Seoul countered the move by filing a petition with the WTO in September that year, but suspended the procedures in November to engage in policy dialogue with Tokyo regarding the export measure.

South Korea said earlier this month that it plans to resume the procedures, claiming that Tokyo had not shown willingness to resolve the issue. Japan is protesting the move.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]