Tokyo Fully Lifts Biz Suspension Requests

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government fully lifted its business suspension request related to the novel coronavirus outbreak on Friday, when eating and drinking venues with hospitality services were allowed to resume operations.

The metropolitan government is stepping up efforts to prevent secondary infections after many people were found to have got the virus in nightlife districts in the Japanese capital recently.

Shinjuku Ward, where many host and hostess bars, and other facilities with hospitality services are located, held the first meeting on Thursday among ward officials, employees of such establishments and representatives from related industry associations for discussions on countermeasures.

"We want to share information in order to prevent infections," Kenichi Yoshizumi, mayor of the ward, said in the meeting. "We want to create a safe and secure environment," he also said.

Yoshizumi called on facility operators to take thorough infection prevention measures and cooperate in investigations by public health centers in case coronavirus infections are confirmed. Shinjuku is home to Kabukicho, one of the biggest entertainment and nightlife districts in Japan.

