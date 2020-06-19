Japan to Allow Entry by People with Long Stays Abroad

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s government will allow travel to the country by long-term expatriates and others staying overseas for a long period, as well as by people on short business trips abroad, under a basic plan compiled Thursday to ease its border controls in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The border control easing plan was compiled by the government’s coronavirus response headquarters.

The government will seek to speed up discussions with Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand, the first batch of countries from which Japan plans to accept visitors.

According to the basic plan, people taking overseas business trips of up to two weeks will be required to take polymerase chain reaction tests for possible coronavirus infection right before departure and after arrival, submit schedules of their activities after their return home and record their movements using a smartphone app.

After coming back to Japan, they will be banned from using public transport, and their travel will be limited in principle to between their workplaces and the facilities where they are staying.

