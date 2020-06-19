Japan, Vietnam Agree to Resume Business Travel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan has agreed with Vietnam to restart business trips between the two countries by as early as the end of this month, following a suspension introduced in the fight against the new coronavirus, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Friday.

The business travel restart is part of an agreement to relax partially entry and travel restrictions in stages.

This will be the first time for the Japanese government to ease border controls introduced against the new coronavirus.

Japan plans to promote similar negotiations with Thailand, Australia and New Zealand.

“It is important to resume partially the international movement of people in stages in a way that balances infection prevention with efforts to put the economic on a recovery path,” Motegi told a press conference.

