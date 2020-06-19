Ainu Culture Promotion Center to Open on July 12

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese tourism minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Friday that “Upopoy,” a new national center featuring the culture of the Ainu indigenous people, will open on July 12.

The launch of the center in the town of Shiraoi in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido was initially slated for April 24, but was postponed amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. A ceremony to celebrate the opening is set to take place on July 11.

The center was established based on a law on measures to support the Ainu people, which took effect in May last year.

“We’ll work on preparations, such as taking measures against the coronavirus, to help Upopoy get off to the best start,” Akaba told a press conference.

