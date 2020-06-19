Japan Confirms 57 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Fifty-seven new coronavirus infection cases were confirmed in Japan on Friday, including 35 cases reported in Tokyo.

The daily figure in Japan's capital topped 30 for the second consecutive day.

The number of deaths linked to the virus in the country grew five to 959. Fatal cases were recorded in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo.

East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Hachioji branch office said the same day that a train driver in his 40s has been found infected with the virus. He operated trains between Tokyo Station and Otsuki Station in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, on the Chuo Line and between Tachikawa and Ome stations, both in Tokyo, on the Ome Line.

He started coughing on June 11 and developed a fever and tested positive for the virus on Thursday, JR East officials said. He wore a face mask at work from June 11 through Monday and had no close contact with any passengers, according to the officials.

