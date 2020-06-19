Japan Fully Allows Travel across Prefectural Borders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday fully lifted its request for voluntary restrictions on traveling across prefectural borders, issued to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Economic and social activities will be resumed further following the end to the restrictions on travel to and from the last remaining five prefectures, including Tokyo, for which the government lifted its coronavirus emergency May 25.

Restrictions on events such as concerts and exhibitions were also relaxed.

As long as organizers limit the attendance to 50 pct of capacity, they are allowed to hold events with up to 1,000 participants. The previous limit was 100 participants.

Professional sports events can be held without spectators.

