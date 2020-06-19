Nobel Laureate Honjo Files Damages Suit against Ono Pharma

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Nobel Prize winner Tasuku Honjo filed a damages lawsuit against Ono Pharmaceutical Co. <4528> with Osaka District Court on Friday, over royalties for cancer immunotherapy drug Opdivo.

Honjo, special professor at Kyoto University, is demanding about 22.6 billion yen in damages, claiming that the company neglected its obligations to him by slashing his share of royalty income.

Honjo chose to take the matter to court after rejecting the drugmaker's offer in 2018 to donate up to 30 billion yen to Kyoto University.

Ono Pharmaceutical obtained a patent right based on Honjo's research to develop Opdivo.

In January 2017, Ono Pharmaceutical settled a lawsuit with a U.S. company over royalties for the drug, with a deal that calls on the U.S. firm to pay about 70 billion yen plus future royalties until 2026 to the Japanese firm.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]