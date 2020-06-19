Otsuka Kagu Launches Full-Blown Home Appliance Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 19 (Jiji Press)--Ailing furniture retailer Otsuka Kagu Ltd. <8186> launched full-scale home appliance sales at seven outlets in Japan under a tie-up deal with electronics seller

Yamada Denki Co.

Otsuka Kagu, now under rehabilitation as a subsidiary of Yamada Denki, aims to shore up its struggling furniture sales by attracting more customers to stores by showing electric appliances that go well with furniture items.

In its showroom in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, opened to reporters the same day, Otsuka Kagu shows kitchen, living room, bedroom layout ideas by using high-end furniture, appliances and other interior goods it sells.

The outlet also features a "teleworking" section to sell dedicated desks and chairs as well as personal computers.

