Tokyoites Leaving for Hometowns after Travel Restrictions End

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Tokyoites started leaving for their original hometowns Saturday to see relatives there, a day after the full end to a government request for voluntary restrictions on travel across prefectural borders.

Aki Onodera, a 29-year-old resident of Mitaka, has decided to take a Shinkansen bullet train to give birth in her hometown in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan.

"I worried whether I should return, but I decided to rely on my parents' home as I have a little daughter," Onodera said, adding her visit to the home will be the first since the New Year's holiday.

Since then, her 2-year-old daughter has learned to speak a lot. "My parents are also looking forward to meeting her," Onodera said with a smile.

A 29-year-old woman of Meguro Ward will visit Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, with two family members for sightseeing.

