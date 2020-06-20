Exhibition of Wartime News Agency Photo News Starts in Aichi

Newsfrom Japan

Gamagori, Aichi Pref., June 20 (Jiji Press)--The Gamagori municipal museum in Aichi Prefecture has started an exhibition of photo news pieces published in wartime by Domei News Agency, with 2020 marking the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In the exhibition through July 12, the museum in central Japan displays 114 of the 248 photo news pieces donated from the public.

Domei, a national news agency established in 1936, is the predecessor of Jiji Press and Kyodo News.

According to the museum, Domei started to publish photo news in the year. The news was distributed to and posted at schools and workplaces during the war to raise people's morale.

The 114 pieces were issued between January and September in 1943. Many were about China and Manchuria, now northeastern China, as well as Southeast Asia including Burma, now Myanmar, and Pacific islands.

