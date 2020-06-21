Japanese Flock to Travel Spots after Key Restrictions End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 20 (Jiji Press)--Many Japanese went out to town and traveled to sightseeing spots in the first weekend since the country fully lifted requests for voluntary restrictions on travel across prefectural borders Friday.

"Crowds have come back at last," said Kosuke Kajiwara, 38, who works for a rickshaw company in Tokyo's Asakusa district.

On Saturday, the major tourist spot was crowded with visitors from other parts of Tokyo and other prefectures. But foreign tourists were few.

"We were able to come without worries now that the restrictions were removed," said Miyu Kikuchi, 18, from Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture. "We'll enjoy ourselves to the full while taking precautions, wearing masks and using disinfectants."

A mountain resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, had many visitors from the Tokyo metropolitan area and elsewhere.

