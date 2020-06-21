35 Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo
Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--Thirty-five novel coronavirus infection cases were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, metropolitan government officials said.
The daily number exceeded 30 for the fourth straight day. Nine of the 35 were found positive in group testing conducted by the government of Shinjuku Ward, which has a big nightlife district.
