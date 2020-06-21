34 Pct in Japan Experience Coronavirus Teleworking

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government survey has found 34.6 pct of the working respondents experienced teleworking due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Cabinet Office said Sunday.

The survey also showed many young residents of the Tokyo metropolitan area are interested in moving to other regions.

In the Tokyo area, 55.5 pct of the working respondents experienced teleworking regularly or sporadically.

Regarding what should be done to spread teleworking further, many mentioned changes to staff meetings and decision making, digitization of documents and accelerated shifts to paperless offices, and improvements in access to internal systems at companies.

Of the respondents in their 20s living in the Tokyo metropolitan area, 27.7 pct said they have grown more interested in moving to other regions, including those whose interest increased somewhat.

