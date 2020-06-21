Japan to Scrap Aegis Ashore Deployment Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is poised to abandon its plan to deploy the Aegis Ashore land-based missile defense system, officials said Sunday.

The government's National Security Council will make an official decision to withdraw the plan to deploy the system in Akita and Yamaguchi prefectures in the near future. An alternative to the plan will be worked by the end of summer.

Defense Minister Taro Kono visited Akita, northeastern Japan, to make explanations on the matter to Governor Norihisa Satake. Kono apologized to the prefecture's top leader.

On Friday, Kono visited Yamaguchi, western Japan, for similar purposes.

After the NSC decision, the government will revise its current National Defense Program Guidelines and Medium-Term Defense Program, both adopted by the cabinet in 2018.

