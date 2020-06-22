S. Korea to Seek Japan Sites' Removal from UNESCO List

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, June 22 (Jiji Press)--South Korea plans to send a letter to UNESCO this month to call for the removal of industrial revolution sites in Japan from its World Heritage List, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

South Korean culture minister Park Yang-woo and others revealed the plan in a report submitted to a South Korean ruling party lawmaker on Thursday, Yonhap reported on Sunday.

The sites, which are in the eight Japanese prefectures of Iwate, Shizuoka, Yamaguchi, Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto and Kagoshima, include former coal mining facilities on the island of Hashima, known as "Gunkanjima" (battleship island), in Nagasaki.

The South Korean side has lodged a protest over exhibits at the Industrial Heritage Information Center in Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward opened to the public from June 15, claiming the exhibits, including contents denying discriminatory treatment of Korean workers at Gunkanjima, distort historical facts.

The industrial sites, registered to the World Heritage List in 2015, show the history of industrialization in Japan from the closing years of the Edo period (1603-1867) to 1910.

