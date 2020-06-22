28 Japanese Media Firms Join Hands on Online Advertising

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Twenty-eight Japanese media companies, including Jiji Press, major daily Asahi Shimbun, publisher Kodansha Ltd. and Fuji Television Network Inc., said Monday they will cooperate in the distribution of online advertising.

The companies plan to introduce a common advertising management platform to provide high-quality and safe ads on their websites.

They also hope the partnership will help them counter the influence of giant information technology companies such as Google LLC. in the digital ad market.

The 28 firms also include local newspaper publishers, such as Chunichi Shimbun, Hokkaido Shimbun and Nishinippon Shimbun, and major publishers Bungeishunju Ltd. and Shueisha Inc.

The consortium has invested in Tokyo-based BI. Garage Inc., which will operate the project. The company is a subsidiary of Digital Garage Inc. <4819>, the parent company of the operator of major restaurant search and booking website Tabelog and other firms.

