Japan Pro Baseball, Soccer Games to Have Spectators from July 10

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The governing bodies of Japan's professional baseball and soccer confirmed on Monday that spectators will be at games starting on July 10 as planned, in line with guidelines set by the government.

The Nippon Professional Baseball Organization, or NPB, and the Japan Professional Football League, or J.League, made the confirmation at a meeting of their liaison conference on measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I want to declare that we are going to have spectators unless there are extreme circumstances," NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito said.

J.League Chairman Mitsuru Murai said, "We think the same way."

The Japanese government's guidelines say professional sports events can be held with an upper limit of 5,000 spectators or 50 pct of the venue seating capacity, whichever is lower, starting on July 10.

