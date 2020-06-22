Japan Confirms 43 New Novel Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Forty-three cases of the novel coronavirus were newly confirmed in Japan on Monday, with the cumulative number in the nation reaching 18,700, including cruise ship-linked cases.

In Tokyo, new infection cases totaled 29, falling below 30 for the first time in five days. Eight of the infected people are male employees serving female customers at host bars.

With Tokyo recording one fatal case on the day, the country's cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew to 974.

