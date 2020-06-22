Japan Drops Bid to Host 2023 Women's Soccer World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Football Association decided Monday to drop its bid to host the women's soccer World Cup in 2023.

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of the association's executive committee held online.

JFA President Kozo Tashima said that the one-year postponement of the Tokyo Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus pandemic is the reason behind the withdrawal. Many countries have been reluctant to back the JFA bid as it would mean that international tournaments to decide the champion in women's soccer would be held in Japan in 2021 and 2023, only two years apart.

The decision came ahead of an executive meeting of FIFA on Thursday, at which the 2023 World Cup host will be selected.

Besides Japan, Australia and New Zealand aim to jointly host the 2023 World Cup. Colombia is also in the race to host the event.

