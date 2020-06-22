Japan to Drop Bid to Host 2023 Women's Soccer World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Football Association has decided to withdraw its bid to host the women's soccer World Cup in 2023, informed sources said Monday.

The decision comes ahead of an executive meeting of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Thursday, at which the 2023 World Cup host will be selected.

Besides Japan, Australia and New Zealand aim to jointly host the 2023 World Cup. Colombia also remains in the race to host the event.

In a FIFA report released on June 10, Japan's proposal was rated the second best, after the joint bid by Australia and New Zealand.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]