Japan Convenience Store Sales Drop 10 Pct in May

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Sales at convenience stores in Japan in May dropped 10.0 pct from a year before to 809.5 billion yen on a same-store basis, affected by the continuing novel coronavirus crisis, an industry group said Monday.

The drop, the second biggest on record for any month after the 10.6 pct decline in April, reflected sluggish sales at stores in business districts due to a growing trend to work from home and at outlets in tourist areas because of voluntary restraints on going out, according to the Japan Franchise Association.

The number of customers at convenience stores tumbled 19.9 pct in May, posting a record drop for the third consecutive month.

Demand shrank for "bento" boxed meals for lunch at stores in business districts. The number of people traveling during the Golden Week holiday period between late April and early May fell, also leading convenience store sales to slump.

Although the government's state of emergency over the epidemic was lifted in stages in May, the number of customers in urban areas did not recover.

