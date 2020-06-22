Shionogi to Tie Up with Universities on Coronavirus Test Method

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi & Co. <4507> said Monday that it will collaborate with universities in the country to put into practical use a new testing method for the novel coronavirus.

The new method may significantly boost Japan's testing capacity ahead of an expected second wave of coronavirus infections.

The company will use a method developed by Nihon University, Gunma University and Tokyo Medical University that can detect the virus from saliva samples in around 25 minutes.

In the "SATIC method," developed by the three universities, saliva samples are heated at 95 degrees Celsius for roughly two minutes and added to a reagent. Samples containing the virus will change color, making it possible to check the results without the use of a detector device.

The method has a high sensitivity equivalent to that of polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests, according to Shionogi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]