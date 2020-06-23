Japan Panel Seeks Full Digitization of Administrative Procedures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel on Monday drafted proposals that administrative procedures be fully digitized through a review of current regulations and systems that require the submission of paper documents.

The Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform also called for the use of personal seals to be abolished in administrative procedures in principle.

The council, headed by Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. <4188> Chairman Yoshimitsu Kobayashi, plans to compile a report on rules in the digital age, including the proposals, by July for submission to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In the proposals, adopted in the day’s online meeting, the panel emphasized that advancing digitization is the only way for Japan to survive in the international community, adding that the government should study necessary measures with a “digital first” approach.

The council said that administrative procedures at both the central and local governments should be completely digitized and that the use of personal seals should be allowed in limited cases, including cases in which seal registration certificates are required.

