U.S. Urged Japan to Up Host-Nation Support to 8 B. Dlrs: Bolton Book

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Former U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton told Japan last summer that President Donald Trump wanted Japan’s annual host-nation financial support for U.S. forces in the Asian country to be increased to some 8 billion dollars, Bolton’s new book has revealed.

The sum, worth around 850 billion yen, amounts to more than quadruple the approximately 199.3 billion yen earmarked in the Japanese government’s current fiscal 2020 budget to cover labor costs for Japanese workers at U.S. military bases in Japan and utility bills at those facilities.

Bolton conveyed the president’s wish about Japan’s payment from fiscal 2021, which starts in April next year, to the Japanese side when he visited the country in July 2019, according to the tell-all book about Bolton’s memoirs during his time in the White House, which was released Tuesday.

Jiji Press and other news media previously reported that Washington has demanded that Japan increase its host-nation support to some 8 billion dollars. However, this is the first time that a senior U.S. government official of the time publicly acknowledged that such demands took place.

Trump dismissed Bolton last September.

