Okinawa Peace Museum to Revamp Exhibits to Win Back Visitors

Itoman, Okinawa Pref., June 23 (Jiji Press)--A peace museum displaying relics and pictures of the Battle of Okinawa during World War II hopes to win back visitors by renewing its display materials following a drop in the number of visitors.

The annual number of visitors to the Himeyuri Peace Museum in Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, exceeded 1 million in fiscal 1999 at the peak, but the number to the museum, which shows the history of female students and teachers deployed for the "Himeyuri" nursing unit and killed in the war, fell below 500,000 in fiscal 2019.

Last year, the museum asked junior high and high school students who attended a course to train them to become guides to explain the Battle of Okinawa about their impression of the museum.

Many students voiced negative impressions, saying the museum was dark and the exhibits were wordy and difficult to understand.

"It was shocking," Chokei Futenma, 60, head of the museum, said.

