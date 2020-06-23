Ueno Zoo Reopens after 4-Month COVID-19 Closure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo reopened to the general public on Tuesday after a closure of nearly four months due to the coronavirus crisis, but by reservation only to reduce infection risks.

Visitors have to make entry registrations in advance as the zoo limits its capacity to avoid creating closed, crowded and close-contact settings, which raise the risks of contracting COVID-19.

The animal park in Taito Ward also asks visitors to wear face masks and to keep social distance as measures to prevent infections.

Giant pandas including Xiang Xiang, which turned three years old on June 12, can be watched once per visit, with no photography allowed.

The zoo is open to only 4,000 visitors per day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., one and a half hours shorter than usual.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]