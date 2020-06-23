Chile to Extradite Suspect in July over Japanese Student Murder

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, June 22 (Jiji Press)--A Chilean suspect is expected to be extradited to France in early July at the earliest over the alleged murder of a Japanese woman who went missing while studying in France in December 2016.

The prospect was revealed in a document sent to Chile's Supreme Court by the country's police.

According to the document, French authorities presented a plan to send four officials to Chile on July 7 to have the suspect, Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, leave the country for France two days later. The two countries' authorities will adjust schedules to fix the extradition date.

Zepeda has been set free, besides being prohibited from leaving Chile and ordered to report to the police once a week for runaway prevention.

To prepare for the extradition, the prosecutors are asking the Supreme Court to order the 29-year-old suspect to stay at home from Wednesday.

