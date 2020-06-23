Tokyo Disney Parks to Reopen on July 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks will reopen on July 1, after being closed since the end of February amid the spread of the new coronavirus, park operator Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Tuesday.

The use of annual passes for the parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, will be suspended for the time being, with visitors required to purchase through a website tickets for the date and time of their planned visit. Sales will begin at 3 p.m. on Thursday (6 a.m. GMT).

The operator plans to limit the number of visitors to half the normal levels or fewer. The parks attracted up to a total of some 100,000 people per day before the virus outbreak.

Visitors can choose beforehand the time of their visit from 8 a.m. or later, 11 a.m. or later, or 2 p.m. or later. The later they visit, the cheaper the tickets become.

The parks’ closing time will be brought forward to 8 p.m.

