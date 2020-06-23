Japan Govt to Mull My Number Card Integration with Driver's License

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 23 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government working group on Tuesday started considering the possibility of integrating the country's My Number social security and taxation identification cards with driver's licenses as part of efforts to facilitate the issuance of the cards.

The group, comprising officials of relevant ministries and agencies, and experts, is for discussions on the promotion of the My Number cards and digitization of administrative services.

At the inaugural meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga instructed the compilation by year-end of a road map for the integration.

The group plans to hold the second meeting as early as next week to clarify issues with the My Number card integration with driver's licenses.

The country started issuing the My Number cards in 2016. The government hopes that the cards will be issued to almost all citizens by the end of March 2023. As of the end of last month, however, the cards had been held by only 16.7 pct of all citizens of the nation.

